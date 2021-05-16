3 stranded fishermen off Kannur rescued by Indian Coast Guard

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Three fishermen were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) who were stranded in a marooned Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Badhriyain as the cyclone 'Tauktae' ravaged the sea off Kannur.

"In a swift and daring operation on the night of May 14, 2021, ICG ship Vikram rescued IFB Badhriya which had left Talessary Harbour on May 09, 2021. The fishermen were provided medical emergency treatment onboard the ICG ship. ICG Headquarters No. 4 Kerala and Mahe coordinates the search and rescue operation in the state," read a press statement from the Ministry of Defence.

District Commander DIG Sanatan Jena, TM said, "Despite very rough sea conditions, ICG ships were out at sea rescuing the fishers trapped in rough sea and wind conditions."



Cyclone 'Tauktae,' which left its impact off Kerala coast, is now slowly and steadily moving up in northern direction.

ICG ships were continuously patrolling the high seas shepherding the boats to safe waters and towards land. The ICG is continuously warning all fishermen about the deteriorating weather condition and impending cyclonic weather through Radar Stations and ICG aircraft patrolling the areas, according to the statement.

It further said, "The ICG is once again proving its grit and determination by being the saviours, which is in line with its motto 'Vayam Rakshamah',i.e.'We Protect'."

On Saturday, the IMD said that the cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' is expected to become a 'severe cyclonic storm' within the next 12 hours and a 'very severe cyclonic storm' by Sunday. (ANI)

