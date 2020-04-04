3 Tablighi Jamaat attendees among 6 test positive in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Six people have tested positive in Himachal Pradesh, including three who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, according to DGP SR Mardi.

A total of 257 people have been identified and quarantined in the state so far, Mardi added.

Earlier on Friday, 204 people were quarantined in the state as per information provided by the DGP.

FIRs were also registered against six people in Himachal Pradesh for hiding information that they attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, the DGP said.

Mardi advised people to follow the instructions of the government and obey the rules of the lockdown.

India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 3,072, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 3,072 cases, 2,784 are active cases, 212 have been cured or discharged or have migrated, while there are 75 deaths. (ANI)

