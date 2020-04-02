3 Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Three people who recently attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, said an official on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Una district administration, Sandeep Kumar said, "These three cases of COVID-19 have a recent travel history to Delhi and were part of Tablighi Jamaat event, in Markaz Nizamuddin."

"So far 270 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state and six reported positives including three people from Una district who recently returned from Delhi," said R D Dhiman Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Health Health and family welfare of state government.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 1965 in India, including 1764 active cases, 151 cured, discharged or migrated patients and 50 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

