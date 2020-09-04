3 terrorist hideouts busted in Tral, Awantipora

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): Based on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Buchoo/Kamla forests of Tral area of Awantipora, Police along with Army launched a search operation in the area.

During a search in the area, three hideouts of proscribed terror outfit JeM was busted and subsequently destroyed.

According to a press release issued by police, the joint team was able to recover incriminating materials including IED material from the hideouts. The incriminating material has been taken into Police custody for the purpose of investigation.

Accordingly, a case, under relevant sections of the law have been registered at Police Station Tral and investigation into the matter has been initiated. (ANI)

