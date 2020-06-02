3 terrorists eliminated during infiltration close to LoC in Naushera

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): On May 28, six to seven terrorists while attempting to infiltrate in Naushera Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, close to the Line of Control, were detected by Indian troops who in a swift operation eliminated three of the infiltrators while at least one was seriously injured, said Nagrota Corps officials.

The Operation which lasted for four days resulted in recovery of large cache of weapons, including 2 AK 47 Rifles, one M16 A2 Rifle, one pistol, one UBGL as well as ammunition and grenades.

Pakistan markings on eatables and a few other items indicate complicity of Pakistan, said Nagrota Corps officials. (ANI)

