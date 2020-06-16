Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): Three unidentified terrorists were eliminated in an encounter that started at the Turkwangam area of Shopian on Tuesday morning, said Kashmir Zone Police.
Police and security forces are on the job, Kashmir Zone Police said.
Further search is underway and details are awaited. (ANI)
3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K's Shopian
ANI | Updated: Jun 16, 2020 06:58 IST
