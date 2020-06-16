Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI)
3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K's Shopian

ANI | Updated: Jun 16, 2020 06:58 IST

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): Three unidentified terrorists were eliminated in an encounter that started at the Turkwangam area of Shopian on Tuesday morning, said Kashmir Zone Police.
Police and security forces are on the job, Kashmir Zone Police said.
Further search is underway and details are awaited. (ANI)

