3 terrorists killed in encounter in Anantnag belong to LeT, says police

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday identified the three terrorists killed in an encounter in Bijbehara area in Anantnag as Nasir Chadru, Aqib Hajam and Zahid Hussain, and said that they were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT.



"#Bijbehara #encounter update: 3 killed terrorists identified as Nasir Chadru, Aqib Hajam and Zahid Hussain. Affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Involved in terror crimes as per police records. Arms and ammunition recovered. Case registered," a tweet by the official handle of the Kashmir Zone police read.



This is the sixth operation by Jammu and Kashmir police since September 28.



On Monday police arrested two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists from Ganderbal in Kashmir.



In the first operation that started on September 28, three hardcore militants of HM were eliminated at Batote, Ramban district.



The next day, in another operation at Kangan, Ganderbal which continued up to October 3, the forces killed two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) members who had infiltrated recently.



While police arrested a JeM terrorist identified as Mohsin Manzoor Salhea, who was allegedly planning to kill a cop, on October 6, one terrorist affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba, Ozaif, was eliminated on October 7. (ANI)

