Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Tral sub-district of Pulwama, according to the Kashmir Zone Police on Wednesday.
"Awantipora: Police killed 3 terrorists in an encounter at Tral. Further details shall follow," the tweet by the Kashmir Zone police read. (ANI)
3 terrorists killed in encounter with police in J-K's Tral
ANI | Updated: Feb 19, 2020 03:25 IST
