Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): Security forces on Tuesday neutralised three terrorists in an encounter at Turkwangam area.
A top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen is reported among the killed terrorists.
After receiving a credible input, the local police launched an operation with Army and Special Forces units.
The search operation is underway. (ANI)
3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian
ANI | Updated: Jun 16, 2020 08:49 IST
