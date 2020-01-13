3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with the police and security forces in the Tral region of Pulwama district, according to the Kashmir Zone Police on Sunday.

The forces also recovered arms and ammunitions and are attempting to find out the identity and affiliation of the killed terrorists.

"Tral Encounter update: 3 terrorists killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identities and affiliations being ascertained," read a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police on Sunday.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces had started earlier in the morning today.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

