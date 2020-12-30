3 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 30 (ANI): With the neutralisation of two more unidentified terrorists on Wednesday afternoon, a total of three terrorists have been killed in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Lawaypora area of Srinagar, the Kashmir Zone Police informed.

The first terrorist was killed earlier in the day.



"Srinagar Encounter Update: 2 more unidentified #terrorists killed (Total 3). Search going on," the Police tweeted.

With the police and security forces on the job, the operation started over 17 hours ago on Tuesday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

