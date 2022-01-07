3 terrorists neutralised by security forces in J-K's Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 7 (ANI): Three terrorists were neutralised by security forces in the encounter that broke out late Thursday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam, said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Friday.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered.

The identification and affiliation of the terrorists are being ascertained, informed the IGP.

"BudgamEncounterUpdate: 03 #terrorists killed in #encounter. Identification & affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including #arms & ammunition recovered: IGP Kashmir," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier on Thursday evening, the police had informed about the beginning of the encounter headed by police and security forces. (ANI)