3 terrorists neutralised; Captain, two security personnel killed in J-K's Machil encounter

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 8 (ANI): At least three security force personnel, including a Captain, lost their lives and three terrorists have been neutralised during the Machil encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Earlier today, a constable, Sudip Sarkar, was killed during the encounter. Border Security Force, said, "Constable Sudip Sarkar lost his life during the operation in Machil Sector. Reinforcements received from Indian Army, the Joint operation still underway," said Border Security Force.

In the intervening night of November 7-8, an unidentified terrorist was neutralised, as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along Line of Control (LoC), defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

Defence spokesperson informed that the militants trying to infiltrate were intercepted by a patrol party of the Army and contact with them was established. In an exchange of firing, one militant was killed, said the spokesperson. An AK rifle and two bags were recovered from the site. (ANI)