3 UK returnees test COVID positive in Goa

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Three international travellers who arrived in Goa from the United Kingdom on Friday have tested positive for COVID-19, informed state health minister Vishwajit Rane.

The flight was carrying a total of 237 passengers, all of whom were tested for COVID-19 infection.

"This is with reference to flight AI 146 that arrived from UK today morning. 237 travellers tested on arrival. 3 patients have been tested positive," the health minister tweeted.

The other 234 passengers have to undergo a home quarantine.

"All other negative travellers will be kept in strict home quarantine and will be retested on day 8 or earlier if symptomatic. According to the Government of India guidelines/protocols, necessary directions have been issued to DHS in this regard," Rane said.

Another man tested positive for COVID-19 at the airport on Friday and was isolated at Primary health care in Cansaulim.

"A 41-year-old British national of Goan origin tested positive today morning at the airport. The patient has been isolated at PHC-Cansaulim," Rane informed.



Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Russian returnees who reached Goa via Delhi were suspected to be infected with COVID-19 variant 'Omicron'.

Rane also had earlier informed that five sailors who arrived in the state in a merchant's vessel were suspected to be Omicron positive.

Several cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in the country with Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Delhi reporting new cases.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

Meanwhile, the office of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday announced that the restrictions on scheduled international commercial passenger services from and to India shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

Circular issued by the DGCA stated that the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services has been extended till January 31 next year.

India has added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

The current list of "at-risk" countries for the COVID-19 Omicron variant includes the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong and Israel. (ANI)

