3 ULFA leaders held for alleged plot to assassinate Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 10 (ANI): Three members of the pro-talk United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), including one of its leaders, have been arrested for an alleged plot to assassinate the state's Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, police said.



"On Monday a secret input was received from a reliable source that a group of ULFA (pro-talk) militants along with some unidentified members of the group conspired to assassinate the Finance Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma by using firearms and explosives," the Chief Public Relation Officers of Assam Police said.

Pradip Gogoi, vice-chairman of the rebel outfit ULFA was among the three arrested. The trio were produced in a city court on Tuesday and remanded to three days of police custody, police sai.d.

The development comes ahead of the three-phase assembly election in the state that begins on March 27. (ANI)

