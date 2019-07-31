3 vehicles crushed under landslide in U'khand

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], July 31 (ANI): Three vehicles were crushed under a landslide here on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Matiyali area of the city, wherein an SUV car, a dumper and a motorcycle were crushed.

No casualties were reported.

Movement of traffic has been completely stalled on the road and restoration work is being carried with the help of three earth-moving machines.

(ANI)