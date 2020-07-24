3 villages of Telangana's Vikarabad inundated after heavy rains

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], July 24 (ANI): Three villages -- Malkapur, Antaram and Induru in Tandur of Vikarabad district were inundated following heavy rains in the region.

Floodwater has entered the houses in these villages causing problems to the residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Telangana today. (ANI)

