3 Watchmen killings in the last 72 hours leave Sagar in terror

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Sagar district was left terror-stricken, as three watchmen were killed in the last 72 hours. Police confirm that investigation of the "psycho-killer" is underway.

Four incidents of killing of watchmen have been reported in the Sagar district, within a span of 2 months. The last three killings have taken place in the last three days.

According to Police different equipment like hammers and stones have been used for the crime. People sleeping outside their houses at night, seem to be the prime target of the killer.



"Three watchmen have been killed in the last three days. Firstly, a watchman sleeping outside a factory was killed using a hammer. Secondly, the watchman of the Arts and Commerce College in the same district was killed using heavy stones. Then, on Wednesday night, another watchman guard was killed using a spade in the Ratona district" said ASP of Sagar district, Vikram Singh Kushwaha told ANI on Wednesday.

The victim from yesterday's incident was referred to Bhopal, in critical condition for treatment.

Earlier in May, a security guard sleeping below the Macronia railway overbridge was killed using heavy stones. The Madhya Pradesh Police suspect a "psycho-killer" behind these incidents.

"In the first murder, a hammer was used as a weapon & in the second murder, a stone was used. Another watchman was murdered last night in Sagar's Motinagar area. Searches for the suspected murderer are underway. Police have got some important leads & are also interrogating the suspects. One of the suspects was seen in the Motinagar area and police are conducting searches," the ASP said. (ANI)

