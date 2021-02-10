3 women held in Pune, illicit liquor seized

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested three women for their alleged involvement in selling illicit liquor in the Hinjewadi area of Pune, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the liquor was hidden in the basement area inside the house.

Acting on the tip-off, Pimpri Chinchwad police raided the place and recovered the illicit liquor worth Rs 1.31 lakhs from their possession.



"Accused woman leading the illegal liquor selling business Jyoti Marwadi (age 30) and her two associates women have been arrested," the police said.

A case has been registered with Hinjewadi police station under related sections.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

