3 women passengers drugged on Nizamuddin -Thiruvananthapuram Express, valuables stolen

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 12 (ANI): In a shocking incident, three women passengers traveling in two different coaches on the Nizamuddin -Thiruvananthapuram Express were drugged and robbed of their valuables on Sunday.

The incident came to light when the train reached Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station and all three women who missed their stations to alight were found unconscious by Railway Police.

According to Railway Police, a mother-daughter duo- Vijayalakshmi and Anjali - who boarded the train from Agra to Kayamkulam in Kerala were robbed of their gold ornaments worth Rs 6.27 lakh and their mobile phones. While another woman a Tamil Nadu native Gausalya traveling in another coach who boarded the train from Salem to Aluva was drugged and her mobile phone was stolen.



"Two FIR has been registered on the case. In the first case, the mother-daughter, Thiruvalla natives boarded the train from Agra and were traveling in S1 coach. They were unconscious when the train reached Thiruvananthapuram Railway station. When they were woken by police both were in an intoxicated state. They had not eaten or taken anything to drink from strangers. There is suspicion that they were sprayed with some intoxicant," a police official told ANI.

According to the police report, the crime might have taken place between Erode and Thiruvananthapuram between 9 pm -6 am. All three women were taken to hospital and later FIR was filed.

"From the mother-daughter duo, gold ornaments worth Rs 6.27 lakh were stolen along with their mobile phones worth Rs 16,000 and Rs 13,000 respectively. They don't remember much as they were drugged. The second case is also similar when the woman Gausalya traveling in S2 coach was robbed of her mobile phone. She is also unclear as to what happened as she was also drugged," said a police official.

Railway Police are investigating whether or not their food was drugged or some intoxicant was sprayed. The police are also making a list of history sheeters, who have been nabbed in the past for conducting similar crimes.

Meanwhile, the two coaches in which the crime took place have been moved to Kochuveli railway station to collect scientific evidence including fingerprints. (ANI)

