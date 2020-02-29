3 women rescued, 2 pimps apprehended in Goa

North Goa (Goa) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Continuing its drive against the flesh trade the Calangute Police apprehended two pimps, in two separate raids on Saturday morning and rescued three women.

The duo have been identified as Mukesh Chaurasiya, resident of Daman, and Laxmi Prasad Jaiswal, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

They have been booked under Section 370 of the IPC and Sections 4,5 and 7 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. They were produced before JMFC Mapusa and remanded to 3 days police custody.

The victim women were produced before the SDM, Mapusa and lodged in the State Protective Home, Merces for their care and safety.

Further, an investigation is underway.


