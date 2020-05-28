3-year-old child falls into borewell in Telangana's Medak, rescue operations underway

Medak (Telangana) [India], May 28 (ANI): A three-year-old child fell into an open borewell in Medak town on Wednesday, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandana Deepti.

Police reached the spot. The operation to rescue him is still underway.

"Three-year-old boy Sai Vardhan is still inside the borewell. We are also not sure if he is alive or not. NDRF teams have reached the spot. We are trying our level best to bring the boy out from the well," Deepti said.

According to police, four JCBs and an ambulance with a team of doctors have been brought in for the operation.

"The owner of the land has dug the borewell and left it open after he did not found water in it. The incident took place at Podchanpally village in Papannapet Mandal. Sai Vardhan accidentally fell into the well while he was passing by that route with his parents," Deepti said. (ANI)

