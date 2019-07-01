3 year old loses her entire family in Kishtwar accident

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): A 3 year-old-girl has probably suffered the biggest loss in the tragic accident which claimed 35 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar.

Adiba's entire family, including father, mother and two brothers have died in the incident which took place earlier today.

"Adiba is a relative of ours, her father mother and two brothers died in the accident. She is the only one left in her immediate family now. All members of her family died either on the spot or after reaching the Kishtwar hospital," Babar Ali, Adiba's relative told ANI here.

Ali claimed he got the information regarding the accident at approximately 8 am in the morning, following which he rushed to the Kishtwar hospital.

"I got information regarding the incident from the nearby villagers and rushed to the spot. Her two brothers were dead by then while her father and mother were taken to the hospital where they were declared dead," he said.

Ali added he and other relatives would not let Adiba become an orphan but he also urged the government to provide financial help for the upbringing of the girl.

"We will not let her be an orphan, we will raise her like our own but we want the government to provide monetary help for her education and upbringing," he said.

Ali also blamed the administration of the Kishtwar Hospital, he said, "There was a total lack of facilities at the Kishtwar Hospital, they also sent the ambulance quite late to the location of the incident."

Meanwhile, the number of injured people in the accident now stands at 20.

The incident took place after the driver of a matador, coming from Keshwan, lost control and the vehicle fell into a gorge.

"Thirty-five people have died. Three injured were airlifted to Jammu. Another helicopter flew to Kishtwar to airlift more injured," Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, said.

Governor Satyapal Malik has expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia payout of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased. (ANI)

