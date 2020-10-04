30 Army personnel donate plasma at camp in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Thirty Army personnel on Saturday donated plasma at a camp set up in a military hospital in Indore's Mhow.

Among those who donated the plasma include Army personnel from the ranks of jawan to Brigadier at the camp which was set up with the help of Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar Hospital and MGM College, Indore.

"We have a number of people who have recovered after being infected with the disease. They all volunteered to donate plasma. The army belongs to the people and we are ready to sacrifice our lives for them. If we can sacrifice our lives for people, there is no big deal in donating plasma," Lieutenant General Anant Narayanan, Commandant, Infantry School in Mhow told reporters here.



Dr Ashok Yadav, Head Professor, MGM College, and Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar Hospital said that the plasma collected will help nearly 60 COVID-19 patients to combat the disease.

"This is a unique camp. Those people who were infected with COVID-19 and are now recovered are donating plasma. 30 Army personnel donated plasma. This will help nearly 60 COVID-19 infected patients to combat the disease. We are facing problems in collecting plasma. We thank are thankful to Army men," he said.

According to the Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia, 477 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indore on Saturday, taking the district tally to 25,928.

592 people have succumbed to the infection in the district while 20,870 have recovered. (ANI)

