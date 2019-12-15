30 autorickshaws join the cause to rehabilitate hearing-impaired people

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): As many as 30 autorickshaws on Sunday left for Panaji as a part of 'Rickshaw Run 2019,' an event organised by Sewa UK, a humanitarian non-profit organisation in Birmingham.

The event organised here was overseen by Seva Bharti, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated organisation. These auto-rickshaws are on a 2,500 km journey for 12 days from Kanyakumari to Karnavati in Gujarat.

Bharat Vadukul, general secretary, Sewa UK, told ANI: "The event was organised to raise money for a project that we have been supporting in Pune, which is called Cochlea Pune."

"Sewa UK is supporting Cochlea Pune to build Swaranaad Pre-School, which will allow them to not only provide further support to current children but also the admission of more children," said a press statement.

According to the press release, Cochlea Pune is a registered charitable trust, which works in the field of rehabilitation of hearing-impaired members of the society. The trust focuses especially on young, congenitally born deaf children in the age group of zero to six years.

The event is also supported by Saksham, a charitable national organisation with an aim to bring all people with disabilities in the mainstream of the nation.

During the event, the auto-rickshaws leave one town at 7 am and reach the next town by 6 pm. The event will conclude on December 21. (ANI)

