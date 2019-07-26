The illegal immigrants were sent back after completion of formalities and handed over to the Bangladesh authorities
30 Bangladeshi nationals lodged in Assam jail for illegally entering India, deported

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 03:41 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 26 (ANI): India on Thursday deported 30 Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, who had illegally entered India without valid documents.
The Bangladeshi nationals were kept in various detention centers in Assam after a local court convicted them of illegal immigration.
Officials in Karimganj district of Assam deported them through the Kalibari Ghat checkpoint.
Karimganj Superintendent of Police Manabendra Debroy said, "A total of 30 people were deported back to Bangladesh. They were sent back in groups of five after completion of formalities and handed over to the Bangladesh authorities."
"Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are different from 'declared foreigners' who are kept in detention centres for their inability to prove that they are Indian citizens. Those deported today were 'convicted foreigners' who had entered India without valid documents," Debroy added.
The immigrants belonged to Chittagong, Comilla, Pabna, Sylhet and other districts of Bangladesh. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 03:37 IST

