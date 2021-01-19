30 boxes of Covishield shipped by SII to Hyderabad

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Facilitating COVID-19 inoculation drive in the country, 30 boxes of Covishield vaccine made by Serum Institute of India were shipped from Pune in Maharashtra to Hyderabad in Telangana on Tuesday, as per the official notice by the institute.

On January 16, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.



A total of 140 centres have been shortlisted for the distribution of the vaccine, he had added.

Earlier that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.

The Centre stated that the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities. (ANI)

