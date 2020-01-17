30 injured during Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Thirty participants were injured during Jallikattu competitions in Madurai's Palamedu here on Thursday.

Of the 30 injured, at least six have been admitted to Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for treatment.

As a part of Pongal, Jallikattu competition is being organised in Palamedu and around 700 bulls participated in the bull-taming sport in the town in Madurai district.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had refused to entertain a plea challenging the Madras High Court order for allowing Jallikattu in various districts of Tamil Nadu under the supervision of monitoring committees headed by a retired district judge.

Madurai District collector had said that youth below 21 will not be allowed to participate in Jallikattu to be held at Palamedu and Alanganallur.

Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Tamil Nadu">Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu which will be held till January 31.

The Supreme Court in 2014 had banned 'Jallikattu' after a plea was filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) but the state government insisted that Jallikattu was a crucial part of its culture and identity.

The ban was later lifted in January 2017 with an amendment to the law after massive protests in Chennai. (ANI)

