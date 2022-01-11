30 inmates of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): As many as 30 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, said officials on Tuesday.

These prisoners were tested positive after samples were collected in the past 10 days.

All the infected patients have been isolated inside the jail.



On Monday, Mumbai recorded 13,648 new COVID-19 cases, while the state reported 207 Omicron on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew between 11 pm to 5 am starting Monday among other restrictions to curb the transmission of the virus.

Swimming pools, spas, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will remain closed until further orders. Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed till February 15, with few exceptions in the state.(ANI)

