Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Around 30 kg gold was looted by four people from a financing firm on Gill Road in Ludhiana on Monday.
The incident occurred in the day time, informed police.
Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agarwal said, "We have identified some suspects, the investigation is underway."
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
30 kg gold looted from Ludhiana based financing firm
ANI | Updated: Feb 18, 2020 10:06 IST
Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Around 30 kg gold was looted by four people from a financing firm on Gill Road in Ludhiana on Monday.