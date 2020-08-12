30 people arrested in connection with Bengaluru violence

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Police have arrested 30 people in connection with the violence that broke out over an alleged inciting social media post in Bengaluru late on Tuesday, the city police said on Wednesday.

"More arrests are being made," Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bengaluru said in a statement.

Two persons have died and around 60 police personnel have been injured in the said clashes, police said.

Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in Bengaluru to prohibit the assembly of four or more persons in an area, while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.

"Two people died in police firing, one injured shifted to a hospital. Around 60 police personnel including an Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) have been injured in the clashes," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said.

"Section 144 of CrPC to prohibit the assembly of four or more persons in an area has been imposed in Bengaluru and curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits of the city," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's residence in Bengaluru was vandalised, allegedly over an inciting social media post by his nephew, police said.

Murthy's house was attacked by people for an alleged controversial post on Facebook regarding Prophet Muhammad by his nephew Naveen.

Taking note of the situation, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Issue will be probed but vandalism is not the solution. Additional forces have been deployed. Action will be taken against miscreants." (ANI)

