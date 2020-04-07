30 people booked in Indore for violating lockdown

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): The city police of Indore have booked 30 people for allegedly not following the lockdown norm, which has been imposed in a bid to check the spread of the coronavirus.

All the 30 people were taken to the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in one vehicle, thus violating the social distancing norm.

A lawyer reached the SDM office for his clients and objected, saying that there is no social distancing in this vehicle, which is dangerous.

"My clients were coming after selling vegetables. Police have booked them under Section 151. I am here to file the bail plea for them," said lawyer Ganesh Yadav.

"The police should be careful about the social distancing in view of COVID-19 pandemic while taking them to the office. They should have provided them with masks and sanitisers for their safety," added Yadav.

Police, however, refused to say anything on the matter. (ANI)

