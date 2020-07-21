30 states, UTs have lower COVID-19 positivity rate than national average of 8.07 pc: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said India's COVID-19 positivity rate is 8.07 per cent and there are at least 30 state and union territories (UTs) which have lower positivity rate than the national average.

These states include Rajasthan (2.46), Madhya Pradesh (3.90), Assam (4.03), Uttar Pradesh (4.06), Andhra Pradesh (4.16), Haryana (6.47), West Bengal (6.94) and Karnataka (7.29).

This indicates that the Centre government-led initiative of increased testing is working in yielding positive results, said the official from the health ministry.

"While States/UTs have substantially expanded their testing network, they have also undertaken measures to facilitate widespread testing by people at large. As a result, the national average of tests per day per million has substantially jumped to 180, as on July 21," said the official.

WHO, in its guidance note in the Context of COVID-19, has advised comprehensive surveillance for suspected COVID-19 cases and it has suggested that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population.

There are currently 19 State/UTs which are conducting more than 140 tests per day per million. However, the state Goa is testing highest at 1,333 tests per day per million.

"The Centre and ICMR have continually advised the state governments to improve the number of tests conducted. Through the coordinated efforts, India's testing per million (TPM) has increased to 10,421. This has helped in early detection and timely and effective clinical management of COVID-19 cases," said the official. (ANI)

