30 students visit USS John Murtha from Vizag
30 students visit USS John Murtha from Vizag

30 students visit USS John Murtha from Vizag

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 03:43 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): As many as 30 students of St Joseph's College for Women from Vizag visited USS John P Murtha on Thursday.
The students are the beneficiaries of the English Access Microscholarship Program by US Consulate General. The program provides a foundation of English language skills to bright and economically weak students.
USS John P Murtha (LPD26), American Navy's San Antonio Class Landing Platform Dock (LPD) arrived at Visakhapatnam for a four-day port visit on Tuesday.
The LPD ship was given a traditional welcome with Eastern Naval Command (ENC) band in attendance. The ship commanded by Captain Kevin Lane belongs to the US Navy's Boxer Amphibious Ready Group.
During the ship's four-day stay at Visakhapatnam, professional interaction in the form of Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, cross deck visits and informal engagements during social functions and sports fixtures are planned in addition to official calls on senior ENC officers.
The ship would also be undertaking a passage exercise with INS Ranvijay whilst departing Visakhapatnam on June 14. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 04:21 IST

Over 2,600 jailed, 12,700 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): As many as 2,612 were sent to jail and cases were registered against 12,900 for drunk driving in Hyderabad in this year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 03:45 IST

Ajay Alok quits as JD (U) spokesperson, says don't want to...

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 14 (ANI): Days after he took a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah, Janata Dal (U) Bihar unit spokesperson Ajay Alok on Thursday announced to step down from his post citing "incompetency for the job".

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 02:54 IST

WB: 151 bottles of Phensedyl seized, three arrested

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): Border Security Forces (BSF) on Thursday arrested three drug smugglers and seized 151 bottles of Phensedyl in Behar district of West Bengal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 02:54 IST

7 directors of entities linked to IMA Jewels founder Mansoor...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 14 (ANI): Police on Thursday arrested seven directors of different entities linked to the founder of an investment firm accused of allegedly perpetrating financial fraud in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 01:31 IST

Rahul Gandhi to continue as President, says Cong as leadership...

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): Congress on Thursday reiterated that its President Rahul Gandhi will continue to lead the grand old party even as the Gandhi scion remains firm on his decision to step down from the post after the party's humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 01:30 IST

Hyderabad: 3 held for spreading fake rumours on social media

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police on Thursday apprehended three people for allegedly spreading fake rumours about missing cases on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 01:03 IST

Principal, Vice Principal of NRS Medical College resign as...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing strike by the junior doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital, Professor Saibal Kumar Mukherjee and Professor Saurabh Chattopadhyay have resigned as the Principal and Medical Superintendent/Vice-Principal, respectively.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 00:54 IST

Salman Khurshid downplays Centre's 'politically motivated'...

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Thursday sought to downplay the Centre's minority outreach programme which includes a scholarship to minorities and modernisation of Ismalic seminaries, terming the move as "politically motivated".

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 00:30 IST

Arunachal: EC team recounts ardous journey to conduct re-poll,...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): An election team deputed to conduct re-polling in some of the remotest villages near the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh had to battle mountainous terrain and a dense forest to trek back to mainland after inclement weather left the team stranded, according to a

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:47 IST

AAP clarifies on prosecution's appointment in Ankit Saxena honor...

New Delhi (India) Jun 13 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday clarified that it has appointed two advocates as Special Public Prosecutors in the Ankit Saxena murder case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:36 IST

Uttarakhand CM to take part in fifth meeting of NITI Aayog...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will participate in the fifth meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:31 IST

Airports in Gujarat to resume normal flight operations: AAI

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Jun 13 (ANI): Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday said that airports that were shut as a precautionary step due to Cyclone Vayu will resume normal flight operations at their respective times.

Read More
iocl