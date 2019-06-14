30 students visit USS John Murtha from Vizag

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): As many as 30 students of St Joseph's College for Women from Vizag visited USS John P Murtha on Thursday.

The students are the beneficiaries of the English Access Microscholarship Program by US Consulate General. The program provides a foundation of English language skills to bright and economically weak students.

USS John P Murtha (LPD26), American Navy's San Antonio Class Landing Platform Dock (LPD) arrived at Visakhapatnam for a four-day port visit on Tuesday.

The LPD ship was given a traditional welcome with Eastern Naval Command (ENC) band in attendance. The ship commanded by Captain Kevin Lane belongs to the US Navy's Boxer Amphibious Ready Group.

During the ship's four-day stay at Visakhapatnam, professional interaction in the form of Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, cross deck visits and informal engagements during social functions and sports fixtures are planned in addition to official calls on senior ENC officers.

The ship would also be undertaking a passage exercise with INS Ranvijay whilst departing Visakhapatnam on June 14. (ANI)

