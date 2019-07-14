30-year-old man held for murdering senior citizen in West Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A 30-year-old man was arrested by police for murdering a senior citizen in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar area.

The police said the accused, Mukesh, murdered the victim following an altercation over placing a stall at a weekly market in the area on Thursday.

As per the police, Mukesh pushed the senior citizen and mercilessly smashed his head with a brick. He was arrested by the police the next day.

It is believed that Mukesh has multiple cases lodged against him. (ANI)

