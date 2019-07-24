30-year-old shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): A 30-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Azad Nagar area on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sharad Nigam, an employee of a software company.

According to the police, Nigam was returning from his office when he was shot near his house. He was rushed to a hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

"Sharad Nigam who is about 30-years-old was shot by two persons. The bike rider was wearing a black T-shirt and helmet," said Inspector-General of Police (IG) Lucknow, SK Bhagat.

"CCTV footage will be examined. Hopefully, we will nab the accused soon," he added.

Investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

