Inspector-General of Police (IG) Lucknow, SK Bhagat speaking to media in Uttar Pradesh.
30-year-old shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Lucknow

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:02 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): A 30-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Azad Nagar area on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Sharad Nigam, an employee of a software company.
According to the police, Nigam was returning from his office when he was shot near his house. He was rushed to a hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.
"Sharad Nigam who is about 30-years-old was shot by two persons. The bike rider was wearing a black T-shirt and helmet," said Inspector-General of Police (IG) Lucknow, SK Bhagat.
"CCTV footage will be examined. Hopefully, we will nab the accused soon," he added.
Investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:54 IST

