300 tons of essential medical cargo lifted so far: Union Minister Puri

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has informed that the Air India has lifted close to 300 tonnes of essential medical cargo from China, as of Wednesday.

"Air India has lifted about 300 tons of essential medical cargo so far this month through the China-India aerobridge," Puri tweeted.

He added in his tweet: "It is planned that @airindiain along with @flyspicejet & @BlueDart_will airlift another 220 tons of this critical cargo in the next three days."

Under the Ministry of Civil Aviation's Lifeline Udan, flights are being operated to transport essential medical cargo to different parts of the country, amid lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

