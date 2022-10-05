300 youth take part in Yogasana competition in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 5 (ANI): More than 300 participants competed in different age categories of the Yogasana competition organized at Indoor Hall Sports Complex Polo Ground, Srinagar by the J&K Sports Council and J&K Yogasana Association. It came to an end on Tuesday.

The event was inaugurated on October 1 in the Indoor Hall Sports Complex Polo ground, Srinagar, and aimed to give the opportunity to the raw talent in the valley to compete at the national and international levels, besides, saving the youth from drug abuse.

The theme of the three-day event was 'My Youth My Pride'.



While speaking about the need for this type of event in the valley, Shabir Ahmad, coach cum co-organizer of the event, told ANI that Yogasana is a competitive sport. The government of India has recognized Yogasana as a sport in 2018 and this is the third edition of this event. District Srinagar Yogasana championship is being organized by J&K Yogasana Sports Association in collaboration with the J&K sports council. It enhances all the components needed in an individual like Strength, Endurance, and Flexibility to play any sports.

More than 300 participants in the Yogasana championship competed in different age categories in events like Traditional Artistic Singles, Artistic Group, Rhythmic, etc. Shabir Ahmad added.

The participants were drawn from the different educational institutes of the Srinagar district including schools and colleges comprising both boys and girls. The participants showed greater enthusiasm towards these newly introduced sports which nourished more talents. The officials of this event pledged to continue such events to boost this game and make this game popular like other games and attract more youth.

Recently, The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in collaboration with the Kashmir Hockey Association organized a number of hockey tournaments in the valley and the girls also participated in them with full spirits. The girls in the valley showed great performance in all types of games including water sports, basketball, martial art, football, rugby, and hockey as well. The Organizer and President of Kashmir Hockey Academy told ANI that games are being organized at night so that the youth stays away from drugs and remains busy playing sports which will be beneficial for them.

As a result of this, the government too is trying to provide them with all types of facilities and is organizing a series of tournaments. (ANI)

