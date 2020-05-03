3,023 COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 3 (ANI): The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu stands at 3,023, said State Health Department on Sunday.

According to the Health Department, 1,611 active cases are under treatment and 1,379 people have been discharged so far in the state.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 40,263 including 28,070 active cases, 10887 cured/discharged/migrated and 1306 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

According to the Ministry, 2487 new COVID-19 positive cases, 83 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

