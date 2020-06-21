304 COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 21 (ANI): A total of 304 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Odisha, taking the State's tally of novel coronavirus cases to 5,160, the health department said.

According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 1,607 active cases.

With the highest single-day increase of 15,413 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count reached 4,10,461 on Sunday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

