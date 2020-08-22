306 new COVID-19 cases in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A total of 306 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Saturday taking the total count of cases in the state to 13,790.

The total count includes 3,631 active cases, 10,019 recovered cases and 140 deaths.

India's coronavirus case count stands at 29,75,702. It includes 6,97,330 active cases and 22,22,578 patients who have been cured/discharged. (ANI)

