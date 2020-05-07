31 cops test positive for COVID-19 in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): As many as 31 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus here, said Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi, SP (East) Indore.

"While 31 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, 22 of them are admitted at hospitals. Eight were discharged after making full recovery and one lost his life," Qureshi told ANI.

He said that personal protection equipment (PPE) kits have been provided to police personnel who are coming in contact with coronavirus patients in COVID-19 hospitals.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 52,952, including 15,267 recovered/migrated and 1,694 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

