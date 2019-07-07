New Delhi, July 6 (ANI) An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand at 9 pm on Saturday, district officials said.
They said no loss of life and property was reported but the disaster management team has been put on alert.
They said District Magistrate has called all concerned officials and they have reached the control room (ANI).
3.1 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarkashi
ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:44 IST
New Delhi, July 6 (ANI) An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand at 9 pm on Saturday, district officials said.