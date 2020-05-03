31 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 2803

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 3 (ANI): 31 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,803, the state health department said.

Among the new cases eight are from Jaipur, nine from Jodhpur, two each from Ajmer and Pratapgarh, five from Udaipur, three in Chittorgarh and one each in Kota and Dungarpur.

The tally includes 70 patients who have lost their lives due to the virus. (ANI)

