31 people in Delhi's Jahangirpuri test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): In what comes as a major setback to Delhi's fight against the coronavirus, 31 members of an extended family in Jahangirpuri tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

With these new cases, Jahangirpuri has emerged as a major hotspot of coronavirus in the national capital, which has so far reported 1,707 cases and 42 deaths due to the deadly virus.

These people are said to be first or secondary contact of an old woman who died due to the virus after which the area was marked as a containment zone.

"These 31 people, who were tested positive with COVID-19, are either members of the family of an old woman who died after being infected with coronavirus or have visited her. Their samples were collected a few days ago. The test report came today and they were found positive for the COVID-19," District Magistrate Deepak Shinde told ANI.

"We had sealed C-Block of Jahangirpuri on April 10 after the death of the woman. We have collected samples of the family members and the people who have visited the house and other close contacts as well," added Shinde.

The District Magistrate also said that in B-Block, there were four cases of the virus but all of them tested negative after treatment.

"We are now tracing the history of these 32 people and whom they have met in the last few days," added Shinde.

As per the details, the infected people lived in different houses and even mingled with their kith and kin despite Jahangirpuri being a corona hotspot and sealed to check the spread of the virus.

A total of 14,378 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country so far, with 480 deaths being reported due to the coronavirus. (ANI)

