31-Year-Old woman undergoes successful high-risk open-heart surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): 31-year-old Kirti, a resident of Rohini who was suffering from chronic cardiac ailments for the past four years and had developed severe condition went under high-risk Bentall Procedure at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital here.

According to doctors, she was on medical observation and treatment for her leaking heart valve since the last four years. She was suffering with "Bicuspid Aortic Valve", a congenital abnormality of the aortic valve which doesn't cause any problem in ninty per cent of the patients.

Her Echocardiogram was repeated in last week of April and it was discovered that along with her leaking heart valve, she had significant enlargement of ascending aorta (the aorta is the largest blood vessel in the body which carries oxygen-rich blood from the heart to every part of the body) which had expanded to five centimetres as against normal size of three centimetres.

Dr Mukesh Goel, Senior Consultant, Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery and Heart and Lung Transplant, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals said, "In a six hour long open heart procedure, we did Bentall procedure. A Bentall surgery is used to rectify the combined problems with the aortic valve and ascending aorta. It replaces the damaged valve and aorta utilizing a specialized valved graft and re-implants coronary arteries into the graft. Post-surgery the patient also experienced a heart rhythm block for which a pacemaker was implanted."

"After recovering successfully, she was discharged on May 10. She will be able to lead a normal life with periodic monitoring and care," he further added.

Dr Rajeev Kumar Rajput, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals said, "Bicuspid Aortic Valve is a congenital condition with no consequences in ninty per cent of the patients. In a few, aortic valve needs replacement for narrowing or leakage. In some patients of bicuspid aortic valve, the ascending aorta can enlarge abnormally (normal size of ascending aorta is 2.5 to 3 cm, it becomes dangerous beyond 4.5 cm). If not treated timely, this condition can be catastrophic and life threatening because of dissection and rupture of aorta."

Meanwhile Kirti said, "Initially we were apprehensive of getting the operation done because of the fear of COVID-19, but Indraprastha Apollo has a separate Non COVID area with teams that ensured absolute hygiene was maintained and all infection control measures are being followed. We would like to thank the nursing team for taking care of me round the clock with absolute empathy." (ANI)

