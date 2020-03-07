Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): A passenger arriving in Mumbai from Brazil's Sao Paulo via Ethiopia's Addis Ababa was intercepted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on March 2 and 312 gram of cocaine was recovered from his possession.
While 11 pouches of cocaine were detected inside the abdominal area of the passenger, two more pouches of cocaine were recovered from the body cavity.
Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)
312 gram cocaine recovered from passenger at Mumbai airport
ANI | Updated: Mar 07, 2020 05:34 IST
