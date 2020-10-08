3,144 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 8 (ANI): As many as 3,144 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours, said Department of Information and Public Relations.



Khurda district of Odisha reported 562 new cases. The State reported 3,455 new recoveries on October 7.

Total active cases in the State reached 29,443 and 36,19,509 people have been tested for the virus until Wednesday.

Total positive cases recorded in Odisha until October 7 stands at 2,44,142 out of which 2,13,672 have recovered until yesterday. (ANI)

