3,182 people get eyes checked, 1,860 receive spectacles at camp in HP's Hamirpur in presence of Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): On the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on Friday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur took part in the free eye check-up camp where the needy got tests done and received spectacles at Gautam College in Hamirpur.

In the camp, 3,182 people got their eyes checked and 1,860 persons received spectacles.

Anurag Thakur started the hospital service with 3 mobile health units on April 14, 2018.

"For the people of Hamirpur parliamentary constituency to get free high-level medical facilities at their doorstep, on 14th April 2018, on the occasion of Dr Bhim Ram Ambedkar Jayanti, hospital service was started with 3 mobile health units, which has now increased to 32 mobile units in 5 years. The number of medical units has increased and the people of Hamirpur Parliamentary Constituency are being provided high-level free health services at their doorsteps. In the journey of these five years, the hospital service has become the reason for the smile of more than 8 lakh people by giving them free check-ups, medicine and treatment, he said.

On completion of 5 successful years of MP Mobile Health Service, a free eye check-up camp has been organized today at Gautam College, Hamirpur, under the program 'Everyone's eyes should be healthy in the region', in which more than 50 eye experts from renowned hospitals across the country participated. have been invited and people are being given free number spectacles and medicines as per the correct treatment, he added further.





As per the release, A total of 3182 people were examined by doctors at Hamirpur's eye check-up camp free of cost and about 1860 people were given free spectacles with numbers. This type of check-up camp was organized for the first time in Himachal Pradesh, in which eyeglasses were also distributed free of cost to the people as per their requirements.

50 doctors and specialists joined the camp, from MLN Medical College, Prayagraj, LLRM Medical College, Meerut, SHKM Government Medical College, Haryana, SN Medical College, Agra, AIIMS Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh, Tanda Medical College, Himachal Pradesh, Hamirpur Medical College, Himachal Pradesh.

MP Mobile Health Service Hospital is playing an important role in providing basic health facilities to the masses in Himachal Pradesh. 32 Mobile Medical Units with free medical camps in villages and patients referred from civil hospitals. Even during an epidemic like Covid19, the team of MP Mobile Health Service provided the facility of testing, vaccination and home care by becoming frontline warriors, as per the release.

In the medical camp of MP mobile health service, free health checkups, treatment advice, blood test and free medicines are being distributed to the patients. 40 types of blood tests are also being done free of cost. The elders of the state have also greatly benefited from getting health facilities at their doorsteps and about 60 per cent of the beneficiaries of this initiative are women. Anemia screening of school students is also done by the MP Mobile Health Service.

