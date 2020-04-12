32 COVID-19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): A total of 32 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, said the state's Health Department on Sunday.

"Total 32 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State till date, of which 18 are active cases. Nine have recovered and four are migrated cases. One death has been reported till now," reads the health bulletin by the Health Department.

Today, a total of 159 persons were tested for COVID-19, of which 22 tested negative and the results of 137 are awaited.

Till date, a total of 1,113 persons tested for COVID-19, of which 944 tested negative and 37 tested positive while 137 results are awaited.

The health bulletin further informed that a total of 2,216 persons are under active surveillance and 3,246 people have completed observation period of surveillance.

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,447, including 764 cured and discharged, one migrated and 273 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

